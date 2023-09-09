Full card for UFC 293 Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland

UFC 293 takes place this Saturday, September 9 from the Qudos Bank Arena in Australia. The main event features a title showdown between current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and #5 Sean Strickland. The co-main event has a pair of top-10 heavyweights #6 Tai Tuivasa and #7 Alexander Volkov who each possess knockout power.

The early preliminary card starts at 6:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. The preliminary card is next up at 8 p.m. ET on ESPNEWS. The main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

Adesanya (24-2) is fresh off avenging a loss to rival Alex Pereira, stunning him with a second-round KO at UFC 287. The Style Bender looks to continue his reign over the middleweight division and gets a nice test against the proven Strickland (27-5). Currently, Adesanya is a -650 betting favorite to win the fight, while Strickland carries underdog odds of +470, according to Draftkings Sportsbook.

Tuivasa (14-5) is looking for some hometown motivation to end his current two-fight losing streak as the native Australian squares off against the 6’7” Volkov (36-10). Both men know how to make their strikes count as they enter this one with 37 combined wins by knockout. Volkov is favored in this contest, with -258 odds to win.

Take a look at the full card for UFC 293 below.

UFC 293: Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: ( C ) Israel Adesanya vs. #5 Sean Strickland, for Adesanya’s middleweight title

#6 Tai Tuivasa vs. #7 Alexander Volkov, heavyweight

#10 Manel Kape vs. Felipe Dos Santos, flyweight

Justin Tafa vs. Austen Lane, heavyweight

Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj, light heavyweight

Preliminary card, 8 p.m. ET, ESPNEWS

Carlos Ulberg vs. Da Woon Jung, light heavyweight

Jack Jenkins vs. Jose Mariscal, featherweight

Jamie Mullarkey vs. John Makdessi, lightweight

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Landon Quinones, lightweight

Early Preliminary card, 6:30 p.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass