Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov: How to watch UFC 293 main card/event fight via live stream

The Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia will be the site for UFC 293. The main event is a showdown for the UFC middleweight title between defending champion Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland. The fight will be held on Saturday, September 9 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV. Adesanya vs. Strickland will headline a five-fight main card and the co-main event will feature a heavyweight slugfest between Tai Tuivasa and Alexander Volkov. There are also four fights scheduled for the preliminary card that will start at 8 p.m. on ESPNews.

Fighter history

Taivasa (14-5) was on the verge of a title shot, but he’s run into a wall recently and dropped in the rankings. After going on a great stretch of wins that included highlight-reel knockouts over Derrick Lewis, Stefan Struve and Greg Hardy, Taivasa was ranked as high as third in the division. But consecutive knockout losses to Ciryl Gane and Sergei Pavlovich have put Taivasa in a position where he has to fight as an underdog on home soil to get back on track. Taivasa has one of the best knockout punches in MMA and that one-punch power guarantees he’s never out of a fight.

Volkov (36-10) is looking to push his win streak to three for the first time in five years. Volkov comes into the fight with consecutive TKO wins against Alexander Romanov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik. The 34-year-old is looking to breakthrough gatekeeper status and needs a win Saturday to continue on that path. Other notable wins include Alistair Overeem, Fabricio Werdum and Roy Nelson.

Volkov is an early betting favorite at -250 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Tuivasa is betting at +205.

Full card for UFC 293:

Main event: ( C ) Israel Adesanya vs. #5 Sean Strickland, for Adesanya’s middleweight title

#10 Manel Kape vs. Felipe Dos Santos, flyweight

Justin Tafa vs. Austen Lane, heavyweight

Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj, light heavyweight

Preliminary card, 8 p.m. ET, ESPNews

Carlos Ulberg vs. Da Woon Jung, light heavyweight

Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal, featherweight

Jamie Mullarkey vs. John Makdessi, lightweight

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Landon Quinones, lightweight

Early Preliminary card, 6:30 p.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass