Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland: How to watch UFC 293 main card/event fight via live stream

The Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia will be the site for UFC 293. The main event is a showdown for the UFC middleweight title between defending champion Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland. The fight will be held on Saturday, September 9 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV. Adesanya vs. Strickland will headline a five-fight main card. There are also four fights scheduled for the preliminary card that will start at 8 p.m. on ESPNews.

Fighter history

Adesanya (24-2) is a two-time UFC middleweight champion having regained the belt with a second-round knockout of Alex Pereira at UFC 287 in Miami on April 8. He had previously lost the title to Pereira at UFC 281 after making five successful defenses of the title. “The Last Stylebender” is one of the most popular and dynamic fighters on the roster, known for his all-around skills and creative striking. Adesanya’s most notable wins include Robert Whittaker (twice), Paulo Costa, Anderson Silva and Yoel Romero.

Strickland (27-6) earned this title shot with consecutive wins over Nassourdine Imavov and Abusupiyan Magomedov. The 10-year UFC veteran is getting his first title shot in the UFC. He has been a top-five gatekeeper in the division, losing to Jared Cannonier and Pereira before those fighters got title shots. Strickland will be a massive underdog on Saturday, but he gets the chance of a lifetime.

Adesanya is an early betting favorite at -470 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Strickland is betting at +650.

Full card for UFC 292

Main event: ( C ) Israel Adesanya vs. #5 Sean Strickland, for Adesanya’s middleweight title

#10 Manel Kape vs. Felipe Dos Santos, flyweight

Justin Tafa vs. Austen Lane, heavyweight

Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj, light heavyweight

Preliminary card, 8 p.m. ET, ESPNews

Carlos Ulberg vs. Da Woon Jung, light heavyweight

Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal, featherweight

Jamie Mullarkey vs. John Makdessi, lightweight

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Landon Quinones, lightweight

Early Preliminary card, 6:30 p.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass