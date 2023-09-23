How to watch UFC Fight Night: Start time, TV channel, live stream for Rafael Fiziev vs. Matseuz Gamrot card on Saturday, September 23

The UFC will return to Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday when UFC Fight Night Vegas 79 will take place from the APEX right off the strip in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 23. The main event will be between top ten lightweights as No. 6 Rafael Fiziev (12-2) takes on No. 7 Mateusz Gamrot (22-2-1).

The main card features five fights and will be broadcast and streamed on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET. The six-fight preliminary card will also be on ESPN+ beginning at 4 p.m. ET.

Fighter history

Fiziev has won six of his past seven fights but is coming off a majority decision loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 286. The Thailand-born striker is one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC and has won a Fight of the Night or Performance of the Night bonus in six straight fights. Notable wins have come against Rafel dos Anjos and Bobby Green.

Gamrot has won five of his past six fights and is coming off of a split-decision win over Jalin Turner at UFC 285 on March 4, 2023. His more recent loss was a unanimous decision on Beneil Dariush at UFC 280. Much like his opponent, Gamrot is an all-action fighter. He has won the Fight of the Night or Performance of the Night bonus in four of seven UFC fights.

Fiziev is an early betting favorite at -142 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Gamrot is betting at +136.

Full card for UFC Fight Night: Rafael Fiziev vs. Matseuz Gamrot

Main Card, 7 p.m. ET. ESPN+

Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot, lightweight

Bryce Mitchell vs. Dan Ige, featherweight

Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez, women’s strawweight

Bryan Battle vs. A.J. Fletcher, welterweight

Ricardo Ramos vs. Charles Jourdain, featherweight

Preliminary Card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+