How to watch UFC Fight Night: Start time, TV channel, live stream for Ciryl Gane vs. Sergei Spivac card on Saturday, September 2

UFC Fight Night takes place this Saturday, September 2 live from Accor Arena in France. Fight fans get some early afternoon action with the preliminary card kicking off at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The main card is highlighted by a heavyweight showdown between #2 Ciryl Gane and #7 Serghei Spivac. This portion of the event will start at 3 p.m. and will also be streamed on ESPN+.

Fighter history

Gane (11-2) is the former interim UFC heavyweight titleholder, who lost to Jon Jones in March at UFC 285. The 33-year-old won his first seven fights in the UFC, with his only two losses coming to Jones and Francis Ngannou. He has a solid Muy Thai background that helped him out-best the likes of Derrick Lewis, Tai Tuisava, and Jairzinho Rozenstruik to a name few. It’ll be a homecoming for him as Gane fights out of Paris, France.

Spivac (16-3) is an emerging fighter in the division, who has won his last three bouts in the octagon all by stoppage. The 28-year-old had a pair of TKO wins in 2022, one over Greg Hardy in the first round and another over Augusto Sakai in the second round. Most recently he stopped Derrick Lewis in the first round with an impressive arm-triangle choke.

Gane is an early betting favorite at -185 on Draftkings Sportsbook. Spivac is betting at +154. The favored method of victory is Gane to win by knockout (-105)

Full card for UFC Fight Night:

Main Card, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN+

#2 Ciryl Gane vs. #7 Serghei Spivac, heavyweight

#3 Manon Fiorot vs. #2 Rose Namajunas, women’s flyweight

Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Thiago Moises, lightweight

#9 Volkan Oezdemir vs. Bogdan Guskov, light heavyweight

William Gomis vs. Yanis Ghemmouri, featherweight

Preliminary Card, 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+