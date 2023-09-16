How to watch UFC Fight Night: Start time, TV channel, live stream for Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 card on Saturday, September

The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada will be the site for a showdown for the UFC Women’s flyweight title between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko on UFC Fight Night 227. The fight will be held on Saturday, September 16 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and headline the five-fight main card, There are also six fights scheduled for the preliminary card that will start at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

Fighter history

Grasso (16-3) joined the UFC in November 2016 getting a spot on The Ultimate Fighter: Latin American Finale card after an eight-fight stint in Invicta FC. She lost three of her first five fights at strawweight, including a decision loss to two-time strawweight champion Carla Esparza. Grasso decided to move up to flyweight and won her next four fights to earn a title shot against Shevchenko at UFC 285. Despite being a huge underdog in the fight, Grasso led on the scorecards after three rounds and won by face-crank submission in the fourth round.

Shevchenko (23-4) was arguably the number one pound-for-pound female MMA fighter in the world at the time of her loss to Grasso. She had won nine straight fights going into that bout. Shevchenko won the UFC flyweight title from Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 231 and went on to make seven consecutive title defenses. Her notable wins include former UFC bantamweight champion Julianna Pena, former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm and former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

Shevchenko is an early betting favorite at -166 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Grasso is betting at +140.

Full card for UFC Fight Night: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko

Main Card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Alexa Grasso ( C ) vs. #1 Valentina Shevchenko, for Grasso’s flyweight title

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Terrence Mitchell, bantamweight

Daniel Zellhuber vs. Christos Giagos, lightweight

Fernando Padilla vs. Kyle Nelson, featherweight

Preliminary Card, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+