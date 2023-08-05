Everything you need to know for Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Ludovit Klein at UFC Fight Night

UFC on ESPN 50 is set to get going this weekend from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on Saturday, August 5 at 9 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a 140-pound catchweight fight between Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font. Also notable on the main card is a lightweight fight between Ignacio Bahamondes and Ludovit Klein.

Bahamondes (14-4) is a previous standout on the Dana White Contender Series who earned a contract in 2021. After dropping his UFC debut to John Makdessi, Bahamondes has reeled off three straight wins in the octagon. In his last fight he defeated Trey Ogden by way of unanimous decision at UFC 287. The 25-year-old has a 75” reach, connects on 7.9 strikes per minute along with a striking accuracy of 48%.

Klein (19-4) has won 2 of his last 3, including a match resulting in a draw against Jai Herbert at UFC 286 earlier this year. Prior to that he defeated Devonte Smith and earned a split decision victory over Mason Jones at UFC 272. Klein has a 72” reach, connects on 3.4 strikes per minute along with a 54% striking accuracy.

How to watch Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Ludovit Klein

Date: Saturday, August 5

Fight time: Main card starts at 9 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Bahamondes: -230

Klein: +190

Splits: 90% of handle, 87% of bets on Bahamondes

Bahamondes three fight win-streak has encouraged the public to side with him heavy. In what should be a good matchup of two emerging lightweights, the key here is how well Klein can protect himself from the various strikes of Bahamondes. Klein can certainly hang, but Bahamondes is dangerous and I just don’t see this one going the distance. Take Bahamondes by KO (+250) and for a safe hedge him by decision is +140.