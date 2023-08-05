Everything you need to know for Tanner Boser vs. Aleksa Camur at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on Saturday, August 5 at 9 pm ET. There is a seven-bout main card highlighted by a catchweight fight between No. 4 Corey Sandhagen and No. 7 Rob Font. Also notable on the main card is a light heavyweight fight between Tanner Boser and Aleksa Camur.

Boser (20-10-1) is 1-4 in his last five and has lost his last two. This will be his second time in the octagon this year after losing to Ion Cutelaba via first-round KO. He is currently 4-6 in his UFC career since joining back in 2019. Boser’s only win in the most recent bouts was a second-round KO victory over Ovince Saint Preux.

Camur (6-2) is 1-2 in his UFC career. He got a win in the Dana White contender series 2019. He would follow that up with a win over Justin Ledet via unanimous decision. Saturday will mark his first time in the octagon in over two years. The layoff will almost certainly come with some rust to shake off.

How to watch Tanner Boser vs. Aleksa Camur

Date: Saturday, August 5

Fight time: Main card starts at 9 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Boser: -155

Camur: +133

Splits: 77% of handle, 54% of bets on Camur

Boser has the edge here in part to him having had a match more recently. The rust from Camur will be a lot to shake off for him, and if he isn’t careful can see an early exit. Boser lands 4.17 significant strikes per minute and has an accuracy of 51 percent. He has lost two in a row but will have a strong chance of getting back into the win column.