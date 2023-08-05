Everything you need to know for Diego Lopes vs. Gavin Tucker at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on Saturday, August 5 at 9 p.m. ET. There is a seven-bout main card highlighted by a catchweight fight between No. 4 Cory Sandhagen and No. 7 Rob Font. Also notable on the main card is a featherweight fight between Diego Lopes and Gavin Tucker.

Lopes (21-6) has only had one fight in the UFC to this point. He lost a match in the Dana White contender series in 2021 and made his debut at UFC 288 in May. He lost to Mosvar Evloev via second round unanimous decision. Lopes has won 52 percent of his bouts via submission and the other 38 percent via KO/TKO.

Tucker (13-2) is making his return to the UFC for the first time since 2021. The last time we saw him, he suffered first round KO loss at the hands of Dan Ige. The layoff could harm him, but he will definitely need to shake off some rust early on in the match if he can afford to do so. He has a 4-2 record since joining the UFC but will need to start fighting more consistently if he wants a chance to move up in the division.

How to watch Diego Lopes vs. Gavin Tucker

Date: Saturday, August 5

Fight time: Main card starts at 9 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Lopes: -175

Tucker: +145

Splits: 88% of handle, 78% of bets on Lopes

This one could be highly contested, and both fighters are coming off of some longer layoffs. Lopes end his hiatus when he fought back in May. Despite the loss, however, he was still able to shake off some much-needed rust. Lopes is an explosive fighter and can give Tucker some problems if he isn’t careful. He will look to be aggressive and go for his signature submission victory. Tucker defends against 53 percent of the takedowns he faces, but if Lopes can get a few takedowns, he has a chance of getting to win. Take Lopes in a close one.