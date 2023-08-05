Everything you need to know for Dustin Jacoby vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on Saturday, August 5 at 9 p.m. ET. There is a seven-bout main card highlighted by a catchweight fight between No. 4 Cory Sandhagen and No. 7 Rob Font. Also notable on the main card is a women’s strawweight fight between No. 5 Jessica Andrade and No. 10 Tatiana Suarez.

No. 15 Dustin Jacoby (18-7-1) and Kennedy Nzechukwu (12-3) will meet in a light heavyweight bout. The latter is 3-2 in his last five, but he has lost his last two. Those two losses have both come by decision. Saturday will mark his second time in the octagon this season. Prior to the winning streak, he had won four straight, but he has not been able to get himself a title opportunity. At this point in his career, it doesn’t seem as if he will be able to get that chance.

Nzechukwu is hot right now, having won three straight. He is not yet ranked, but a win on Saturday will get him a lot closer to earning that ranking. All three victories have an early stoppage, two KOs, and one submission. He lost his first fight in the UFC back in 2019 but went on to rebound and go 6-2 since then.

How to watch Dustin Jacoby vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Date: Saturday, August 5

Fight time: Main card starts at 9 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Jacoby: +130

Nzechukwu: -155

Splits: 78% of handle, 71% of bets on Nzechukwu

This one should be a pretty tight contest. Both guys have similar numbers, but the key to look at is they both absorb around four significant strikes per minute. They also defend around 50 percent of the significant strikes they face. One thing that can be a factor is that Nzechukwu lands 50 percent of his takedowns. This one will likely come down to whoever can take advantage of a mistake made by the opponent. With Nzechukwu being hot and hitting his stride, take him in a close victory.