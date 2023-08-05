Everything you need to know for Jessica Andrade vs. Tatiana Suarez at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on Saturday, August 5 at 9 p.m. ET. There is a seven-bout main card highlighted by a catchweight fight between No.5 Cory Sandhagen and No. 7 Rob Font. Also notable on the main card is a light heavyweight fight between No. 15 Dustin Jacoby and Kennedy Nzechukwu.

No. 5 Jessica Andrade (24-11) and No. 10 Tatiana Suarez (10-0) will square off in a women’s strawweight bout. The latter is entering this one, having lost two bouts in a row, and is staring down a third straight loss. This will be her fourth time in the octagon this season and has a 1-2 record. The former strawweight champ has been searching for her first title opportunity since 2021. Despite her ranking, the veteran could be on the decline and has struggled recently against some younger, less experienced fights. She was upset by Erin Blanchfield early this season via second-round submission.

Suarez will make her second appearance of the year when she steps into the octagon this week against Andrade. She made her return to the UFC in February when she defeated Montana De La Rosa via second-round submission with a guillotine choke. Saturday will mark her first fight in the strawweight division since 2019. Suarez is 6-0 in the UFC and is favored to win her seventh. She has yet to get a title opportunity in the UFC, but a win this weekend will go a long way and put her in a prime position with another win or two.

How to watch Jessica Andrade vs. Tatiana Suarez

Date: Saturday, August 5

Fight time: Main card starts at 9 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Andrade: +285

Suarez: -360

Splits: 56% of handle, 74% of bets on Suarez

Suarez is undefeated, and when healthy, she is one of the best in the division. She is also hungry to get back in the thick of things after having missed so much time due to injury. She will go for victory via submission, as that’s how she wins 50 percent of her matches. Suarez averages 6.12 takedowns per 15 minutes and has a takedown accuracy of 58 percent. Andrade has struggled of late and lost her last two bouts early. Look for Suarez to get aggressive and try to end this one early.