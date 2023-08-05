Start time for UFC Fight Night main card on Saturday, August 5

UFC Fight Night is in Nashville, Tennessee for UFC on ESPN 50 from the Bridgestone Arena. The event will take place Saturday, August 5. The main event is a 140-pound catchweight fight between Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font. The co-main event undefeated prospect Tatiana Suarez will take on former women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade. The main card features six fights and will start at 9 p.m. on ESPN. The preliminary card is also six fights and will begin at 6 p.m. on ESPN with ESPN+ handling the live streaming.

Font, ranked seventh in the UFC bantamweight division, and Sandhagen, ranked fourth in the UFC bantamweight division, will contest this fight at a 140-pound catchweight. Sandhagen was originally supposed to fight undefeated Umar Nurmagamedov. Sandhagen is a -355 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Also on the main card is rising women’s strawweight prospect Tatiana Suarez (10-0). She’s going to face her toughest test to date, former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade. Suarez has a lot of momentum behind her and is a -360 favorite in the fight.

UFC on ESPN 50 will get underway at 6 p.m. ET with six fights on the preliminary card on ESPN and ESPN+. The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 9 p.m. ET, and will take place live on ESPN and ESPN+. And if you only care about the main event between Font and Sandhagen, it’s estimated that will start just after 11 p.m. ET.