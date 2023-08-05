How to watch UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font via live stream

The Bridgestone Arena from Nashville, Tennessee will be the site for a showdown between Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font. The fight will be held on Saturday, August 5 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and headline a six-fight main card, There are also six fights scheduled for the preliminary card that will start at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

ESPN+ will handle the live streaming for both events.

The Font-Sandhagen match will take place at a 140-pound catchweight. Sandhagen was originally scheduled to fact Umar Nurgamedov in the main event but Nurgamedov had to pull out after suffering a shoulder injury during training.

Sandhagen (16-4) comes into Saturday on a two-fight win streak with a stoppage win over Song Yadong in September 2022 and a split decision win over Marion Vera on March 25. He would love to get an impressive win Saturday to be in consideration for a future title shot depending on how the upcoming fight between Aljamain Sterling and Shawn O’Malley goes. Sandhagen is ranked No. 4 in the UFC bantamweight rankings.

Font (20-6) was on the downswing after consecutive losses to Vera and Jose Aldo and took nearly a year off from the octagon after the Vera loss. He was a big underdog against Adrian Yanez at UFC 287 but won by first-round knockout and earned a Performance of the Night bonus. The Yanez win has Font back in the mix and ranked No. 7 in the bantamweight division. A win Saturday could vault him into the top five.

Sandhagen is an early betting favorite at -335 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Font is betting at +280.

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Fony will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Or you can purchase it a part of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.