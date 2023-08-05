 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full card for UFC Fight Night Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font

We take a look at what to expect from the full card for UFC Fight Night topped by Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font fighting at Catchweight.

By Corey Long
UFC 287: Font v Yanez Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC Fight Night is in Nashville, Tennessee for UFC on ESPN 50 from the Bridgestone Arena. The event will take place Saturday, August 5. The main event is a 140-pound catchweight fight between Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font.

In the co-main event undefeated prospect Tatiana Suarez will take on former women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade. The main card features six fights and will start at 9 p.m. on ESPN. The preliminary card is also six fights and will begin at 6 p.m. on ESPN with ESPN+ handling the live streaming.

Sandhagen, ranked No. 4 in the UFC bantamweight division is a -355 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Font, ranked seventh in the division, is a +280 underdog. Suarez is a -360 favorite in the co-main event over Andrade, who is +285.

UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font main card, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+

  • Main event: #4 Cory Sandhagen vs. #7 Rob Font, catchweight
  • #5 Jessica Andrade vs. #10 Tatiana Suarez, women’s strawweight
  • #15 Dustin Jacoby vs. #Kennedy Nzechukwu, light heavyweight
  • Diego Lopes vs. Gavin Tucker, featherweight
  • Tanner Boser vs. Aleksa Camur, light heavyweight
  • Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Ludovit Klein, lightweight

Preliminary card, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+

  • Billy Quarantillo vs. Damon Jackson, featherweight
  • Kyler Phillips vs. Raoni Barcelos, bantamweight
  • Jeremiah Wells vs. Carlston Harris, welterweight
  • Sean Woodson vs. Dennis Buzukja, featherweight
  • #13 Cody Durden vs. Jake Hadley, flyweight
  • Ode Osbourne vs. Assu Almabayev, flyweight

