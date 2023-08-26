Everything you need to know for Junior Tafa vs. Parker Porter at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Saturday, August 26 at 8 a.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a featherweight fight between No. 1 Max Holloway and The Korean Zombie. Also notable on the main card is a heavyweight fight between Junior Tafa and Parker Porter.

Tafa (4-1) lost his UFC debut to Mohammad Usman by way of unanimous decision in April. He is the younger brother of Justin Tafa, who ironically defeated Porter by knockout at UFC 284. Coming from a solid kickboxing background, Tafa looks to earn his first career win in the octagon.

Porter (13-8) is a savvy veteran who has over 16 years of MMA fight experience. At 38, he recently defeated Braxton Smith by way of first-round knockout at UFC 288. Prior to that win, he had lost two in a row, each being a stoppage in the first round.

How to watch Junior Tafa vs. Parker Porter

Date: Saturday, August 26

Fight time: Main card starts at 8 a.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Tafa: -148

Porter: +130

Splits: 86% of handle, 73% of bets on Tafa

The public is heavy on Tafa to secure this win as Porter seemingly doesn’t age and continues to fight at a competitive level. Tafa steamrolled through multiple fighting leagues, yet his debut didn’t go as planned. Look for him to get back on track and secure a win over Porter. If he is able to let his hands go like his brother Justin, he can floor Porter and get a knockout victory (+110).