Everything you need to know for Erin Blanchfield vs. Taila Santos at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Saturday, August 26 at 8 a.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a featherweight fight between #1 Max Holloway and The Korean Zombie. Also notable on the main card is a women’s flyweight title eliminator between #3 Erin Blanchfield and #4 Taila Santos.

Blanchfield (11-1) has soared through the women’s flyweight division and is undoubtedly the top prospect in the weight class. She has gone unbeaten since making her UFC debut back in September 2021, winning five straight. In her last three fights, she has defeated J.J. Aldrich, Molly McCann, and Jessica Andrade all by submission. The 24-year-old has a superior grappling skillset and continues to get better fight after fight.

Santos (19-2) is a top-five flyweight coming off a split-decision loss to Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 275 last July. This was a title fight for Santos and she gave it her all. Prior to that loss, she had won four in a row, including a first-round submission victory over Joanne Wood in November 2021. Santos is a former Dana White Contender Series standout who has won 10 of 19 by knockout.

How to watch Erin Blanchfield vs. Taila Santos

Date: Saturday, August 26

Fight time: Main card starts at 8 a.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Blanchfield: -135

Santos: +114

Splits: 84% of handle, 76% of bets on Blanchfield

This will be an intriguing bout of two technical fighters, as neither has been stopped or finished at the UFC level. For Blanchfield, she has all the tools to capture a win and isn’t afraid to get her opponent to the mat. Santos has big-fight DNA, losing to Shevchenko in a title fight about a year ago. In what could arguably be the best matchup of the card, lean toward Blanchfield to keep her streak alive. A win by decision (+165) or submission (+350) each has solid value.