Everything you need to know for Rinya Nakamura vs. Fernie Garcia at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set for this weekend from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Saturday, August 26 at 8 a.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a featherweight fight between No. 1 Max Holloway and No. 8 the “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jang. Also notable on the main card is a light heavyweight fight between No. 8 Anthony Smith and No. 10 Ryan Spann.

Rinya Nakamura (7-0) and Fernie Garcia (10-3) will meet in a bantamweight bout. The former won his UFC debut in February when he defeated Toshiomi Kazama via first-round KO. Prior to winning his debut, he had won two bouts on the road to the UFC series. He won his first fight 33 seconds in and in a very impressive fashion. Nakamura won his first fight on the road to the UFC and the second via KO.

Garcia has lost his first two bouts in the UFC and wants to avoid a third. It is important for fighters to get off to a good start, and Garcia is already trending in the wrong direction. He lost both bouts via unanimous decision. He has won 60 percent of his bouts via decision and another 30 percent via KO/TKO.

How to watch Rinya Nakamura vs. Fernie Garcia

Date: Saturday, August 26

Fight time: Main card starts at 8 a.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Nakamura: -800

Garcia: +550

Splits: 78% of handle, 90% of bets on Nakamura

Nakamura is the heavy favorite in this one and is looking to put together a nice hot streak. Look for him to be aggressive and get an early victory. He lands 8.57 significant strikes per minute, and Garcia can only absorb 2.87 per minute. Nakamura also averages 4.76 takedowns per 15 minutes and has a takedown accuracy of 66 percent. Don’t be surprised if this one ends quickly, with Nakamura getting the KO victory.