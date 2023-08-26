Everything you need to know for Giga Chikadze vs. Alex Caceres at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Saturday, August 26 at 8 a.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a featherweight fight between No. 1 Max Holloway and No. 8 “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung Also notable on the main card is a women’s flyweight fight between No.3 Erin Blanchfield and No. 4 Talia Santos.

No. 9 Giga Chikadze (14-3) and No. 15 Alex Caceres (21-13) will meet in a featherweight bout. The former will enter the octagon for the first time in over a year on Sunday. The last time we saw Chikadze, he suffered his first loss in the UFC when Calvin Kattar took him down. Up until that point, he had won seven straight back to 2019. He has yet to earn a title opportunity, but he could earn one soon.

Caceres is looking to pull off an upset and win his third straight bout. He is 4-1 in his last five and looks to be trending the right way in the division. A win on Saturday would be huge for his career and title opportunity. He wins 48 percent of his bouts via decision and another 33 percent via submission.

How to watch Giga Chikadze vs. Alex Caceres

Date: Saturday, August 26

Fight time: Main card starts at 8 a.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Chikadze: -245

Caceres: +200

Splits: 82% of handle, 81% of bets on Chikadze

Despite his most recent loss, the public is still siding with Chikadze. He wins 64 percent of his bouts via KO/TKO and another 29 via decision. He lands 4.05 significant strikes per minute and connects on 42 percent of the ones that he throws. Caceres only absorbs about 2.87 of the significant strikes that he faces. Take Chikadze.