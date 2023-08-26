Everything you need to know for Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Saturday, August 26 at 8 a.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a featherweight fight between Max Holloway and the “Korean Zombie” Chan Sun Jung Also notable on the main card is a featherweight fight between No. 9 Giga Chikadze and No. 15 Alex Caceres

No. 8 Anthony Smith (36-18) and No. 10 Ryan Spann (21-8) will meet in a light heavyweight bout. The former is a true veteran, having been around the company since 2011. He has only had one title opportunity during his career, and it was in 2019 against Jon “Bones” Jones. He has had three separate three-bout winning streaks during his career but was never able to put together a long hot streak. Smith will enter Saturday with a two-bout losing streak.

Spann is 3-2 in his last five bouts and lost his most recent back in March. That loss at the hands of Nikita Krylov via first-round submission using the triangle choke. He’s yet to earn a title opportunity in his career and will need to go on an insane hot streak to get one. Spann won four straight to start his UFC career but has gone 3-3 since. He hasn't been able to recapture that magic he had when he started his UFC career.

How to watch Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann

Date: Saturday, August 26

Fight time: Main card starts at 8 a.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Smith: +102

Spann: -122

Splits: 69% of handle, 70% of bets on Spann

Spann is the favorite to pull off the upset here and has most of the money behind him. The match will be fairly even, so don’t be surprised if he goes the distance. The one advantage that Spann has is that he lands more significant strikes per minute with 3.28 and averages 1.64 takedowns per 15 minutes. Take Spann in a close one.