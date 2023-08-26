Everything you need to know for Max Holloway vs. Korean Zombie at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on August 26 at 8 am ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a featherweight fight between No. 1 Max Holloway and No. 8 Chan Sun Jung “Korean Zombie”. Also notable on the main card is a light heavyweight fight between No. 8 Anthony Smith and No. 10 Ryan Spann.

Holloway (24-7) is looking for back-to-back wins on Saturday as he awaits his chance at winning trying to win back the Featherweight title. The former champion lost to Andrew Volkanovski via unanimous decision in July 2022. Holloway has held the title on two separate occasions and had three successful title defenses. The last time he held the title was in 2019, so he is chomping at the bit to get back at it. He defeated Arnold Allen in April 2023 via unanimous decision.

Sun Jung (17-7) will enter the octagon for the first time in 2023. The last time we saw him, he suffered a KO defeat at the hands of Volkanovski. Prior to that, he was 2-3 in his last five fights. He has two title bouts in his career, with the first being back in 2013 against Jose Aldo. Since his return to the UFC in 2017, he has averaged one fight per year outside of 2019, when he had two.

How to watch Max Holloway vs. Korean Zombie

Date: Saturday, August 23

Fight time: Main card starts at 8 am ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Holloway: -850

Jung: +520

Splits: 75% of handle, 89% of bets on Holloway

Holloway is the heavy favorite here, and for good reason. He is one of the best fighters in the featherweight division and the No. 1 contender for the title. He wins 48 percent of his bouts via decision and another 43 percent via KO/TKO. Holloway has a big advantage here, landing 7.16 significant strikes per minute, and he connects on 47 percent of the ones he throws. The Korean Zombie only lands 3.97 significant strikes per minute and defends against 52 percent of the significant strikes he faces. Also, he wins the majority of his bouts via submission. Holloway defends against 84 percent of the takedown attempts that he faces, making it hard for the Korean Zombie to get in the position he needs to get the tap out. Take Holloway.