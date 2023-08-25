Full card for UFC Fight Night: Max Holloway vs. Korean Zombie

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway steps back into the octagon on Saturday, August 26 to take on Chan Sung Jung, aka The Korean Zombie, at Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event begins at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN+. The preliminary card begins at 5 a.m. ET, also on ESPN+.

Jung (17-7) will be taking on his first fight since UFC 273 when he suffered a fourth-round TKO to current UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Neither fighter is expected to be next in line for a title shot if Volkanovski continues to stay in the division, but he could be looking to make a move to lightweight, in which case the winner of this fight could be in line for a shot at the vacated title.

Holloway is a massive -850 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Jung is a +520 underdog.

Elsewhere on the main card is a UFC women’s flyweight title eliminator between Erin Blanchfield and Taila Santos. Blanchfield (11-1) might be the top prospect in all of women’s MMA. She will take a considerable step up in competition with Santos (19-2), who is 4-1 in his past fight with the loss coming by a disputed split decision against then UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

Blanchfield is a slight -135 favorite in the fight. Santos is +114 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night: Max Holloway vs. Korean Zombie main card, 8 a.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: #1 Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung, featherweight

#8 Anthony Smith vs. #10 Ryan Spann, light heavyweight

Rinya Nakamura vs. Fernie Garcia, bantamweight

#3 Erin Blanchfield vs. #4 Taila Santos, women’s flyweight

#9 Giga Chikadze vs. #15 Alex Caceres, featherweight

Junior Tafa vs. Parker Porter, heavyweight

Preliminary card, 5 a.m. ET, ESPN+