How to watch UFC Fight Night: Start time, TV channel, live stream for Max Holloway vs. Korean Zombie card on Saturday, August 26

The Singapore Indoor Arena in Singapore will be the site for a showdown between top five featherweights Max Holloway and Chan Sung Jung (a.k.a. The Korean Zombie) on UFC Fight Night. The fight will be held on Saturday, August 26 at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN+ and headline a six-fight main card, There are also seven fights scheduled for the preliminary card that will start at 5 a.m. on ESPN+.

Fighter history

Holloway (24-7) has his place in history reserved. He is a former UFC featherweight champion and future Hall of Famer. Holloway was named the Fighter of the Year in 2017 and holds records for significant strikes landed in a fight. His future greatly depends on what current UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski decides to do. Holloway has three losses against Volkanovski but is clearly head & shoulders above the rest of the featherweight division.

Jung (17-7) is one of the more popular action fighters in UFC history. The Korean Zombie has been a main attraction for the UFC in Asia and has proven to be a solid gatekeeper among the top 10 in the featherweight division. He is returning to the octagon for the first time since losing to Volkanovski at UFC 273 in April 2022.

Holloway is an early betting favorite at -850 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Jung is betting at +520.

Full card for UFC Fight Night:

Main card, 8 a.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: #1 Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung, featherweight

#8 Anthony Smith vs. #10 Ryan Spann, light heavyweight

Rinya Nakamura vs. Fernie Garcia, bantamweight

#3 Erin Blanchfield vs. #4 Taila Santos, women’s flyweight

#9 Giga Chikadze vs. #15 Alex Caceres, featherweight

Junior Tafa vs. Parker Porter, heavyweight

Preliminary card, 5 a.m. ET, ESPN+