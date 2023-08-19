Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz at UFC 292

The main card of UFC 292 opens up with a bantamweight battle between #6 Marlon Vera and #10 Pedro Munhoz. Vera and Munhoz will square off at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+PPV live from the TD Garden in Boston.

Vera (20-8) enters this one after losing his last fight to Cory Sandhagen via split decision in March. This loss snapped a four fight win-streak. “Chito” is as tough as they come in the bantamweight division accumulating wins over Sean O’Malley, Rob Font, and Dominick Cruz to a name few.

Munhoz (20-7) responded well by defeating Chris Gutierrez in his first fight back after suffering an accidental eye poke from Sean O’Malley last July. Prior to the no contest, he has dropped two in a row to Jose Aldo and Dominick Cruz.

Vera is favored to win in this bout with -185 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. O’Malley carries underdog odds of +154. The favored outcome is a Vera win by decision at +110. A Munhoz decision win follows at +215 and a Vera KO win follows at +400.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz round-by-round results

