Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Mario Bautista at UFC 292

The main card of UFC 292 gets going at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+PPV live from TD Garden in Boston. Two emerging bantamweights highlight this portion of the card as Da’mon Blackshear and Mario Bautista are scheduled to face off.

Blackshear (14-5-1) has won his last two fights, one a 1st-round submission over Jose Johnson last week and the other a 2nd-round knockout over Luan Lacerda in June. He fills in for Cory Garbrandt and looks to make history as the first fighter in UFC history to win two fights in a week’s span.

Bautista (12-2) has been on a tear of late winning his last four fights, including three straight by first-round submission. In his last bout he made Guido Cannetti tap in the first-round at the 3:18 mark. He looks to extend his submission prowess this weekend.

Bautista is favored to win in this bout with -218 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Blackshear carries underdog odds of +180. The favored outcome is a Bautista win by decision at +150. A Bautista KO win follows at +350 and Bautista by submission follows at +400.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Mario Bautista round-by-round results

