Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for Neil Magny vs. Ian Garry at UFC 292

The main card of UFC 292 gets going at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+PPV from the TD Garden in Boston. Highlighting this part of the card is a welterweight showdown between #11 Neil Magny and #13 Ian Garry.

Magny (28-10) is a seasoned 10-year UFC veteran who enters this fight after defeating Philip Rowe by split decision in June. Consistency has been an issue for the “Haitian Sensation” going 2-2 over the course of his last four fights. He looks to ensure his status as top-15 in the welterweight division with a win.

Garry (12-0) continues to impress after defeating Daniel Rodriguez by way of first-round TKO in May. He has now racked up five straight wins, as 3 of those have come by knockout. The former Cage Warriors welterweight champ looks to climb up the welterweight ladder and dispatch yet another opponent.

Garry is favored to win in this fight with -485 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Magny enters as underdog with +370 odds. The favored method of victory is a Garry win by KO at +100. Following that is Garry by decision +225 or for Garry to win by submission at +450.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

