Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos at UFC 292

The main card of UFC 292 includes a featured co-main event for the women’s strawweight title between (C) Zhang Weili and #5 Amanda Lemos. This portion of the card gets going at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV live from the TD Garden in Boston.

Weili (23-3) is making her first defense of the strawweight belt after she won the title by way of second-round submission over Carla Esperza last November. Weili is currently ranked #3 in the UFC women’s pound-for-pound rankings and this marks her second stint as titleholder. In August 2019 she beat Jessica Andrade in her first title win.

Lemos (13-2-1) has won her last two fights including a third-round knockout over Marina Rodriguez last November. She has a 7-2 record in the UFC and has some serious knockout power. She will be appearing in the first title match of her 6-year career.

Weili is favored to win in this bout with -310 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Lemos carries underdog odds of +250. The favored outcome is a Weili win by knockout at +110. A Weili decision win follows at +350 and a Weili submission win follows at +380.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos round-by-round results

