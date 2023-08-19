Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley at UFC 292

The main event of UFC 292 features a highly anticipated bantamweight title fight between (C) Aljamain Sterling and #2 Sean O’Malley. The main card will begin at 10 p.m. ET live from the TD Garden in Boston on ESPN+PPV. Sterling and O’Malley are expected to hit the octagon around midnight.

Sterling (23-3) enters this one after outlasting Henry Cejudo and earning a split decision win at UFC 288. The victory extended his win-streak to 9, as the “Funk Master” has successfully defended his bantamweight title 3 times. Sterling has wins over Petr Yan (twice), Cory Sandhagen, and T.J. Dillashaw. It’s been quite a stretch of dominance as each win he seems to get better and better at picking off opponents.

O’Malley (16-1, 1 NC) finally gets his title shot, as in his last fight he defeated Petr Yan by a controversial split decision at UFC 280. “Suga” needs no introduction, known for his lighting fast strikes and ability to land in bunches, he’s box office. After suffering his first career loss to Marlon Vera in August 2020, O’Malley has reeled off 4 straight wins, 3 coming by knockout.

Sterling is favored to win in this bout with -250 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. O’Malley carries underdog odds of +205. The favored outcome is a Sterling win by submission at +140. A Sterling decision win follows at +250 and an O’Malley KO win follows at +330.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

