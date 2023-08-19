Everything you need to know for Karine Silva vs. Maryna Moroz at UFC 292

UFC 292 gets going this Saturday, August 19, live from the TD Garden in Boston. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET, with a bantamweight title bout between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley closing the show. Before the main event, the early preliminary card kicks off with a women’s flyweight matchup between Karine Silva and Maryna Moroz.

Silva (16-4) is a versatile striker who emerged onto the scene after a dominant performance on the Dana White Contender Series in October 2021. She has won back-to-back fights in the octagon since getting a contract, each by first-round submission. Her current win streak sits at seven, stretching back to August 2019.

Moroz (11-4) is seasoned veteran, who’s tenure in the UFC dates back to 2015, when she defeated Joanne Wood by submission in her debut. Moroz lost her most recent figght to Jennifer Maia via unanimous decision last November. She tends to take fights to distance as she enters with an average fight time of 13 mins.

How to watch Karine Silva vs. Maryna Moroz

Date: Saturday, August 19

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: UFC Fight Pass

Silva: -155

Moroz: +130

Splits: 66% of handle, 68% of bets on Silva

What a way to kick off the full card as contrasting styles meet head-to-head. Moroz has the experience, but Silva has been on a hot streak of late. Despite her last two first-round submissions being a small sample size, I see her continuing it. Moroz prefers a slower style fight, but expect Silva to prevail in this one by submission.