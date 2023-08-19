Everything you need to know for Andrea Lee vs. Natalia Silva at UFC 292

UFC 292 gets going this Saturday, August 19, live from the TD Garden in Boston. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET, with a bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley closing out the show. Before the main event, the early preliminary card features a women’s flyweight matchup between Andrea Lee and Natalia Silva.

Lee (13-7) enters this fight losing her last two fights against stiff competition in Viviane Araujo and Maycee Barber. Her loss to Barber was a tough split decision call in March. She looks to bounce back and utilize her productive prowess as a grappler. Lee finishes on average 57% of her takedown attempts.

Silva (15-5-1) has gone 3-0 in her UFC tenure so far, including back-to-back TKO wins over Tereza Bleda and Victoria Leonardo. Her TKO of Leonardo came at the 2:58 mark of the first-round. Silva is a lethal power puncher, who connects on 5.4 significant strikes per minute. She’ll look to continue her win streak this weekend against Lee.

How to watch Andrea Lee vs. Natalia Silva

Date: Saturday, August 19

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: UFC Fight Pass

Lee: +260

Silva: -325

Splits: 90% of handle, 88% of bets on Silva

The handle and split numbers say it all. Lee might manage to score a takedown or two, but Silva has proven to be a willing striker. If Silva is able to land a couple of clean hits on Lee, this one may end very early. For Lee, she must make it an ugly match and drain the energy of Silva with multiple grapples. I don’t see that happening, take Silva to deliver a win by decision (+110) or knockout (+350).