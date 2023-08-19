Everything you need to know for Andre Petroski vs. Gerald Meerschaert at UFC 292

UFC 292 gets going this Saturday August 19, live from the TD Garden in Boston. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET, with a huge bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley closing out the show. Before the main event, the early preliminary card features a middleweight matchup between Andre Petroski and Gerald Meerschaert.

Petroski (9-1) has won his last four fights, including an unanimous decision victory over Welling Truman last November at UFC 281. In his debut he won via third-round TKO over Micheal Gilmore back in August 2021. Petroski lands 3.6 strikes per minute and can mix it up, averaging a 57% takedown rate. He is dangerous and looks to add another win to his resume.

Meerschaert (35-16) is in his seventh year of competing at the UFC level. He enjoyed a really nice stretch in 2021, winning three fights in a row all by submission. Since then he has gone 1-2, including a tough first-round TKO loss to Joseph Pyfer at UFC 287. He looks to regain momentum and snap Petroski’s unbeaten streak.

How to watch Andre Petroski vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Date: Saturday, August 19

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: UFC Fight Pass

Petroski: -225

Meerschaert: +185

Splits: 48% of handle, 78% of bets on Petroski

In what could be somewhat of a trap for Petroski, Meerschaert does have a nod in the experience department over him. He is also a submission guru, as 27 of his 35 career wins have come that way. The key will be how well Meerchaert’s chin holds up. Pyfer came out firing and caught him off guard last fight, it’s obvious his camp knows what Petroski is capable of. However, Petroski seems too legit and has the versatility to up-end Meerschaert. Take Petroski to land a knockout, which has odds of +275.