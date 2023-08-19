Everything you need to know for Austin Hubbard vs. Kurt Holobaugh at UFC 292

UFC 292 is set to take place on August 19, live from the TD Garden in Boston, Ma. There are a total of 12 bouts on the card headlined by a bantamweight title bout between Aljamain Sterling and No. 2 Sean O’Malley. The main card is scheduled to begin at 10:00 p.m ET and is available for streaming on ESPN+. Another fight to look out for is a welterweight bout between No. 11 Neil Magny and No. 13 Ian Machado Garry.

Austin Hubbard (16-6) and Kurt Holobaugh (20-7) will meet in a lightweight bout. Hubbard is making his return to the after two years away. The last time he was in the octagon, he suffered a defeat at the hands of Vinc Pichel via unanimous decision. He won a semifinal match in the Ultimate Fighter season 31 to get him to this position on Saturday. He will need a good showing this weekend in order to stay in good standing with the boss Dana White.

Holobaugh is in a similar boat as Hubbard. This will be his first time on the big show since 2019. He has been fighting in The Ultimate Fighter Season 31. This will be his third stint with the UFC and likely his last chance if he cant get a couple of wins and gain some momentum. The last time he fought at a UFC event, he lost to Thiago Moises via unanimous decision.

How to watch Austin Hubbard vs. Kurt Holobaugh

Date: Saturday, August 19

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Hubbard: -170

Holobaugh: +142

Splits: 73% of handle, 45% of bets on Holobaugh

A matchup between two guys coming off of the Ultimate Fighter season 31, and ones looking to stay with the UFC. Hubbard wasn’t extremely impressive his last time out but is looking for a big rebound against Holobaugh. He has had more success in the UFC than Holobaugh, and his recent hot streak in the Ultimate Fighter will give him an added edge. He also averages 1.35 takedowns per 15 minutes and lands 61 percent of the ones he attempts. Take Hubbard to win in a close one.