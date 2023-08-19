Everything you need to know for Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin at UFC 292

UFC 292 is set to take place on Saturday, August 19, live from the TD Garden in Boston, Ma. The are 12 fights on the card, which is headlined by a bantamweight title bout between Aljamain Sterling and No. 2 Sean O’Malley. The main card is scheduled to begin at 10:00 p.m ET and is available for streaming on ESPN+. Another fight to look out for is a women’s strawweight title bout between Zhang Weili and No. 5 Amanda Lemos.

Gregory Rodrigues (15-6) and Denis Tiuliulin (11-7) will meet on the preliminary card in a middleweight bout. Both fighters are fairly new to the UFC and will meet for the first time in their career. Rodrigues got his first start in 2021 with a win against Dusko Todorovic via a third-round unanimous decision. He has a 4-2 record in the UFC but lost his last time out in January at the hands of Brunno Ferreira via a first-round KO.

Tiuliulin has a 1-2 record in the UFC. His only win came against Jaime Pickett at UFC 279 in 2022. He will enter Saturday’s contest coming off a loss at the hands of JunYong Park in February. He will need to string together some wins here in the middleweight division in order to move up in the division and earn a ranking. Saturday will mark his biggest test but presents a chance for a huge upset.

How to watch Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Date: Saturday, August 19

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Rodrigues: -355

Tiuliulin: +280

Splits: 86% of handle, 87% of bets on Rodrigues

Rodrigues is the more experienced fighter here, and it will show on Saturday when they step into the octagon. Rodrigues lands 6.09 significant strikes per minute and lands 55 percent of the ones he throws. Tiuliulin only defends against 41 percent of the significant strikes that he faces. Take Rodrigues to get aggressive and go for a stoppage.