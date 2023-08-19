Everything you need to know for Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz at UFC 292

UFC 292 is set to get going this weekend from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday, August 19 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a UFC bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley. Also notable on the main card is a top-10 bantamweight fight between No. 6 Marlon “Chito” Vera and No. 10 Pedro Munhoz

Vera (20-8-1) lost his more recent fight, by split decision, to Cory Sandhagen, which likely kept him from potentially earning the title shot on this card. Instead he has to watch O’Malley, a guy he knocked out at UFC 252, take the spot. That shows you what privileges come with star power. Before the Sandhagen loss in March, “Chito” had four consecutive wins over Davey Grant, Frankie Edgar, Rob Font and Dominick Cruz. Vera won Fight of the Night or Performance of the Night bonuses in each of those fights.

Munhoz (20-7-2) gets break here with Henry Cejudo pulling out of the fight. He is 2-2-1 in his past five UFC fights, but is coming off of a decision win against Chris Guiterrez in April. Munhoz has also fought O’Malley and their fight ended in a no contest after O’Malley accidentally poked him in the eye and he couldn’t continue.

How to watch Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz

Date: Saturday, August 19

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Vera: -198

Munhoz: +164

Splits: 83% of handle, 78% of bets on Vera

These guys are going to bang. UFC 292 is going to open with an all-out action fight between two guys that don’t give up or give in. It’s going to be back-and-forth violent action. Vera has so much will and his experience in these sort of fire fights comes through in the final five minutes when he knows how to close the show and get the nod on the cards or the stoppage. Expect 10 minutes of brutal action before Vera gets the upper hand in the third round and wins by a tight unanimous decision.