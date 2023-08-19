Everything you need to know for Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Mario Bautista at UFC 292

UFC 292 is set to get going this weekend from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday, August 19 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a UFC bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley. Also notable on the main card is a bantamweight fight between Da’Mon Blackshear and Mario Bautista.

Bautista (12-2) is on a four-fight win streak and really started to catch fire with his submission game. He’s won three straight by submission — all in the first round — to finally gain a spot on the main card of a UFC Pay-Per-View. Bautista’s last fight was a first-round submission win against Guido Cannetti. He used a rear-naked choke for the win.

Blackshear (14-5-1) is a late replace for Cody Garbrant. He fought last week and defeated Jose Johnson with a Twister submission, the third guy in UFC history to win with that submission. He can make more history with a win Saturday, becoming the first UFC fighter to win two fights in a seven-day span.

How to watch Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Mario Bautista

Date: Saturday, August 19

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Blackshear: +180

Bautista: -218

Splits: 53% of handle, 45% of bets on Blackshear

With Blackshear coming in on such short notice the fight is designed for Bautista to win. With both guys likely to content parts of this fight from the ground means things could get a little ugly and a little sloppy. But the submission game on both sides is solid and the grappling could be fun. Not only is Blackshear likely going to come into the fight a little worn from a camp and a fight last week. but Bautista has been in with better guys and he’s the hot fighter right now. He should be able to wear Blackshear down over a couple of rounds and get a third-round submission.