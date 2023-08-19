Everything you need to know for Neil Magny vs. Ian Garry at UFC 292

UFC 292 is set to get going this weekend from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday, August 19 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a UFC bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley. Also notable on the main card is a top-15 welterweight fight between No. 11 Neil Magny and No. 13 Ian Garry.

Magny (28-10) is a crafty veteran gatekeeper that has faded away from title contention and alternated wins and losses over his past four fighs. The 36-year-old from Brooklyn did get a decision win over Philip Rowe in his most recent fight on June 24, 2023.

Garry (12-0) is making his fifth appearance in the Octagon, he is the former Cage Warriors welterweight champion. The 25-year-old from Dublin excels at his stand-up striking and judo. He has finished three of his five opponents in the UFC including his most recent fight where he knocked out Daniel Rodriguez in the first round. That was good enough for a Performance of the Night bonus.

How to watch Neil Magny vs. Ian Garry

Date: Saturday, August 19

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Magny: +370

Garry: -485

Splits: 72% of handle, 89% of bets on Garry

Magny is taking this fight on less than two weeks notice after Geoff Neal had to withdraw with injury. Garry is certainly a promising prospect, but he’s gotten rocked in a few of his early UFC fights against guys he should have been able to mow through. He should have gained confidence with the impressive win over Rodriguez. Magny is a tough gatekeeper to get through. He is slick, he knows how to expose a young fighter and he can wear someone down in the clinch. Garry has to do his kickboxing from distance and be patient when he realizes that Magny can take some stiff shots. As long as Garry doesn’t punch himself out early, he should win by stoppage, but if the fight gets into close quarters, Magny will make his life miserable.