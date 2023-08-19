An action packed card is on deck as UFC 292 takes place this Saturday, August 19 live from the TD Garden in Boston. The main event features a showdown between current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley. The co-main event also has a title on the line as women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili defends her belt against Amanda Lemos.

The early preliminary card kicks things off at 6:30 p.m. ET, you can stream it live on UFC Fight Pass. Next up is the preliminary card which gets underway at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+. Lastly the main card is set for a 10 p.m. start, as Sterling and O’Malley are expected to hit the octagon around midnight. The main card will be live on ESPN+PPV.

Below is a full list of the UFC 292 card. We’ll update this with results as each match on the UFC 292 card wraps up.

UFC 292 main card results

Main event: ( C ) Aljamain Sterling vs. #2 Sean O’Malley, for Sterling’s bantamweight championship

Cody Garbrandt vs. Mario Bautista, bantamweight

#6 Marlon Vera vs. #10 Pedro Munhoz, bantamweight

Preliminary card results

Chris Weidman vs. Brad Taveras, middleweight

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin, middleweight

Austin Hubbard vs. Kurt Holobaugh, lightweight

Early preliminary card results