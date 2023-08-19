 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full list of winners, stoppages from UFC 292 on Saturday, August 19 [VIDEO]

We’ll be tracking the results all night during UFC 292 from TD Garden in Boston on Saturday, August 19 through the main event of Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley

By Mike Turay
UFC 292 Ceremonial Weigh-in Photo by Paul Rutherford/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

An action packed card is on deck as UFC 292 takes place this Saturday, August 19 live from the TD Garden in Boston. The main event features a showdown between current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley. The co-main event also has a title on the line as women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili defends her belt against Amanda Lemos.

The early preliminary card kicks things off at 6:30 p.m. ET, you can stream it live on UFC Fight Pass. Next up is the preliminary card which gets underway at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+. Lastly the main card is set for a 10 p.m. start, as Sterling and O’Malley are expected to hit the octagon around midnight. The main card will be live on ESPN+PPV.

Below is a full list of the UFC 292 card. We’ll update this with results as each match on the UFC 292 card wraps up.

UFC 292 main card results

  • Main event: (C) Aljamain Sterling vs. #2 Sean O’Malley, for Sterling’s bantamweight championship
  • (C) Zhang Weili vs. #5 Amanda Lemos, for Weili’s strawweight championship
  • #11 Neil Magny vs. #13 Ian Machado Garry, welterweight
  • Cody Garbrandt vs. Mario Bautista, bantamweight
  • #6 Marlon Vera vs. #10 Pedro Munhoz, bantamweight

Preliminary card results

  • Chris Weidman vs. Brad Taveras, middleweight
  • Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin, middleweight
  • Austin Hubbard vs. Kurt Holobaugh, lightweight

Early preliminary card results

  • Andre Petroski vs. Gerald Meerschaert, middleweight
  • #13 Andrea Lee vs. Natalia Silva, women’s flyweight
  • Karine Silva vs. Maryna Moroz, women’s flyweight

More From DraftKings Network