How to watch UFC 292 on ESPN+ PPV via live stream

UFC 292 is set to get going this weekend from T.D Garden on Saturday, August 19. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a bantamweight title bout between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley. The event will air across the ESPN network, with the main card broadcast via ESPN+ PPV.

The main event between Sterling and O’Malley will be highly contested as both fighters have been looking forward to this one since Sterling’s last title defense. There is also a women’s strawweight title bout between Zhang Weili and No. 5 Amanda Lemos. There is one more match between ranked fighters in No. 6 Marlon Vera and No. 10 Pedro Munhoz. The two will meet in a bantamweight bout.

Sterling (23-3) has won nine in a row and has three straight title defenses. Saturday will be one of his tougher title defenses and will have his hands full. O’Malley( 16-1-0, 1 NC) has won four out of five with one no-contest mixed in. This will be his first time in the octagon since this year.

The early prelims will start at 6:30 p.m. ET with the prelims at 8:00 p.m. ET. The main card is expected to begin at 10:00 p.m. ET with the Sterling -O’Malley fight to close it out.

So how do you watch it?

The main card for UFC 292 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $79.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

The early prelims for UFC 292 will be live-streamed on UFC Fight Pass, and are free for those that pay monthly for the channel. The four-fight preliminary card for UFC 292 will air on ESPN and ESPN+, and is free to all subscribers. But everyone will need to pay for the last six fights on the main card, and that will be $79.99 added to your credit card by ESPN. You can click on the buy portion of the app to get the show in full.