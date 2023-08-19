Start time for UFC 292 main card on Saturday, August 19

UFC 292 is set for Saturday, August 19, live from the TD Garden in Boston, Ma. There are a total of five bouts on the main card. The main event of the evening is a bantamweight title bout between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley. These two will meet for the first time in their careers. Sterling is looking to defend his bantamweight title for the third straight time.

Aside from the main event, there is another title bout between Zhang Weili and No.5 Amanda Lemos. The two will meet in a women’s strawweight title. There are two other bouts between ranked fighters on the card, and its No. 11 Neil Magny and No. 13 Ian Machado Garry in a Welterweight bout. The other is No. 6 Marlon Vera and No. 10 Pedro Munhoz.

UFC 292 will get underway at 6:30 p.m. ET with three fights on the early preliminary card on UFC Fight Pass. Once that wraps, the regular preliminary card is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. ET. and will air on ESPN and ESPN+. There are currently four fights scheduled for that part of the show.

The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 8:0 p.m. ET, and will take place live on ESPN+ PPV. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. And if you only care about the main event between Sterling vs. O’Malley, it’s estimated that will start just after midnight ET.