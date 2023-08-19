Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos: How to watch UFC 292 co-main event fight via live stream

UFC 292 will be taking place this weekend in Boston, Ma live from the TD Garden. The five-bout main card gets started at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 19, and will be highlighted by the bantamweight title between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley. Aside from the main event, there is a women’s strawweight title bout between Zhang Weili and Amanda Lemos.

Weili (23-2) has been a machine since joining the UFC. She has a 7-2 record, and the only two losses came at the hands of Rose Namajunas in back-to-back title bouts. Saturday will mark her first time in the octagon since winning her title in November 2022. Weili entered the UFC in 2018 and won a title a year later in her fourth bout. She was able to shoot up the ladder quickly and is back atop of her division and looking to stay there.

Lemos ( 13-2-1) will have her first-ever title bout on Saturday when she steps into the octagon with Weili. She is 4-1 in her last five bouts, and an upset this week would continue her rise up to the top of the division. This will also be her first time in the Octagon this year, but she should be amped and ready to go given the magnitude of the occasion.

Weili is the betting favorite at -310 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Lemos is currently the underdog at +250.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6:30 p.m ET p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8:00 p.m. The main card for UFC 292 will be live streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $79.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.