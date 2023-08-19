How did Amanda Lemos do in her last fight?

UFC 292 is set to take place on Saturday, August 19, live from the TD Garden in Boston, Ma. There are 12 bouts on the day between all three cards. The main event of the evening is a bantamweight title bout between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley. The main card will begin at 8:00 p.m E.T and be available for streaming on ESPN+.

Aside from the main card, another fight to look out for is a women’s strawweight bout between Zhang Weili and No. 5 Amanda Lemos. The latter has won her last two bouts and 4 out of her last five. Lemos is 7-2 in her time during the UFC. Saturday will mark her first time in the octagon this year and the first title opportunity of her career.

The last time we saw Lemos, she defeated Mariana Rodriguez via third-round KO. In that match, she landed 29 of the 53 significant strikes that she attempted. In that third and final round, she landed 10 of 19 significant strikes. Lemos was extremely efficient in attacking the body landing 10 of 13 significant strikes.

Prior to that, she defeated Michelle Waterson-Gomez via submission using the Guillotine Choke. Lemos landed 20 of 35 significant strikes.

If Lemos wants to defeat Weili on Saturday, she will need to be aggressive and look to end the fight early. It would be an upset, but a win for her is not impossible. She wins 62 percent of her bouts via KO/TKO and 23 percent via submission.

Lemos ins currently a +250 underdog according to DraftKings Sportsbook.