Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley: How to watch UFC 292 main card/event fight via live stream

UFC 292 will be taking place this weekend in Boston Massachusetts live from the TD Garden. The five-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 19 and will be highlighted by Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley for the UFC bantamweight championship.

Sterling (23-3), from Uniondale, New York, is one of the great bantamweight fighters in UFC history. His three successful title defenses is UFC record for the division. He won the UFC bantamweight title on March 6, 2021 by disqualification when Petr Yan landed an illegal knee while Sterling was down. They faced off in a rematch at UFC 273 where Sterling won by split decision. He has since followed with wins over T.J. Dillashaw by TKO at UFC 280 and Henry Cejudo by split decision at UFC 288.

O’Malley (16-1-1), from Helena Montana, earned his UFC contract as having success on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2017. He won his first four bouts in the UFC before losing by TKO to Marlon Vera at UFC 252 in August 16, 2020. O’Malley proceeded to go 3-0-1 in his next four fighters before facing Yan at UFC in a title eliminator bout. After a close three rounds, Yan earned a controversial split decision victory.

Sterling is -255 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, O’Malley is the underdog at +210.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. The main card for UFC 292 will be live streamed at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $79.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.