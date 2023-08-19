How did Aljamain Sterling do in his last fight?

UFC 292 will be held Saturday, August 19, 2023 from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The card is headlined by a fight for the UFC Bantamweight Championship between defending champion Aljamain Sterling and No. 2 title contender Sean O’Malley. The co-main event is for the women’s strawweight title between champion Zhang Weili and No. 5 title contender Amanda Lemos.

The early preliminary card starts at 6:30 p.m. on UFC Fight Pass. The preliminary card is next up at 8 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+. The big show gets started at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

Sterling (23-3) is looking to add to his record by making a fourth successful title defense against the popular and polarizing O’Malley (16-1-1). The fight could come down to grappling, where Sterling is one of the best in the world. He is a -258 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

“The Funkmaster” really began to shine in the second fight with Yan at UFC 273. Yan was controlling the first fight and looked like he was headed to a victory when he landed an illegal knee and lost by disqualification. In the second fight Sterling showed a much improved stand-up game and landed some nice strikes that allowed him to take down Yan and gain controll time on the ground.

Sterling’s successful title defenses against Yan and Henry Cejudo at UFC 288 were banked largely on him being strong enough on his feet to get the takedowns and begin to work into some ground and pound while trying to go for a submission. It was successful enough for split decision victories that weren’t as controversial as they might seem. In both the Yan and Cejudo fights Sterling dominated the control time and seemed to take his foot off the gas a bit in the final two rounds. If Sterling gets O’Malley in a similar posiiton he probably won’t need five rounds because O’Malley ground game is nowhere near as strong as Yan’s or Cejudo’s.