Full card for UFC 292 Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley

UFC 292 will be held Saturday, August 19, 2023 from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The card is headlined by a fight for the UFC Bantamweight Championship between defending champion Aljamain Sterling and No. 2 title contender Sean O’Malley. The co-main event is for the women’s strawweight title between champion Zhang Weili and No. 5 title contender Amanda Lemos.

The early preliminary card starts at 6:30 p.m. on UFC Fight Pass. The preliminary card is next up at 8 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+. The big show gets started at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

Sterling (23-3) is looking to add to his record by making a fourth successful title defense against the popular and polarizing O’Malley (16-1-1). The fight could come down to grappling, where Sterling is one of the best in the world. He is a -255 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Weili (23-2) is looking to make her second successful title defense in her second run with the women’s strawweight title. Lemos (13-2-1) provides a different challenge in the division with her one-punch knockout power. Weili is a -210 betting favorite.

UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: ( C ) Aljamain Sterling vs. #2 Sean O’Malley, for Sterling’s bantamweight championship

) Zhang Weili vs. #5 Amanda Lemos, for Weili’s strawweight championship #11 Neil Magny vs. #13 Ian Machado Garry, welterweight

Cody Garbrandt vs. Mario Bautista, bantamweight

#6 Marlon Vera vs. #10 Pedro Munhoz, bantamweight

Preliminary card, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Chris Weidman vs. Brad Taveras, middleweight

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin, middleweight

Austin Hubbard vs. Kurt Holobaugh, lightweight

Early preliminary card, 6 p.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass