UFC 292 weigh-in: How to watch via live stream

UFC 292 gets underway Saturday at 10 p.m. ET from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on Friday. You can view both on the live stream embedded above.
The main event features Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley squaring off for the UFC Bantamweight title. Sterling (23-3) has won eight straight fights and will be making his fourth title defense. O’Malley (16-1-1) is 8-1-1 is his past ten fights. Sterling is a -255 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.
The co-feature of the night will see Zhang Weili and Amanda Lemos battle for the women’s strawweight title. Weili (23-3) is on her second title reign and is a -210 favorite against Lemos (13-2-1)
Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.
Main card
- Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. No. 2 Sean O’Malley, UFC bantamweight title
- Zhang Weili (c) vs. No. 5 Amanda Lemos, UFC women’s strawweight title
- No. 11 Neil Magny vs. Ian Garry, welterweight
- Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Mario Bautista, bantamweight
- No. 6 Marlon Vera vs. No. 10 Pedro Munhoz, bantamweight
Preliminary card
- Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares, middleweight
- Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin, middleweight
- Austin Hubbard vs. Kurt Holobaugh, lightweight
- Brad Katona vs. Cody Gibson, bantamweight
Early preliminary card
- Andre Petroski vs. Gerald Meerschaert, middlweight
- No. 13 Andrea Lee vs. Natalia Silva, women’s flyweight
- Karine Silva vs. Maryna Moroz, women’s flyweight