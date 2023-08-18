UFC 292 weigh-in: How to watch via live stream

UFC 292 gets underway Saturday at 10 p.m. ET from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on Friday. You can view both on the live stream embedded above.

The main event features Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley squaring off for the UFC Bantamweight title. Sterling (23-3) has won eight straight fights and will be making his fourth title defense. O’Malley (16-1-1) is 8-1-1 is his past ten fights. Sterling is a -255 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The co-feature of the night will see Zhang Weili and Amanda Lemos battle for the women’s strawweight title. Weili (23-3) is on her second title reign and is a -210 favorite against Lemos (13-2-1)

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.

Main card

Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. No. 2 Sean O’Malley, UFC bantamweight title

Zhang Weili (c) vs. No. 5 Amanda Lemos, UFC women’s strawweight title

No. 11 Neil Magny vs. Ian Garry, welterweight

Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Mario Bautista, bantamweight

No. 6 Marlon Vera vs. No. 10 Pedro Munhoz, bantamweight

Preliminary card

Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares, middleweight

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin, middleweight

Austin Hubbard vs. Kurt Holobaugh, lightweight

Brad Katona vs. Cody Gibson, bantamweight

Early preliminary card