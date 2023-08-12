Everything you need to know for Josh Fremd vs. Jamie Pickett at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, August 12 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a welterweight fight between #10 Vicente Luque and #9 Rafael Dos Anjos. Also notable on the main card is a middleweight fight between Josh Fremd and Jamie Pickett.

Fremd (10-4) is fresh off a second-round submission win over Sedriques Dumas in March. He is a very skilled grappler, scoring 75% of his takedowns and he enjoys mixing things up in the octagon. His submission ability combined with a 76” reach and 52% striking accuracy make him a difficult outing for any middleweight.

Pickett (13-9) has struggled of late, losing his last three bouts. Two of those losses have come by submission and one a knockout. The former Dana White Contender Series alum is looking to get back on par and earn a well needed victory.

How to watch Josh Fremd vs. Jamie Pickett

Date: Saturday, August 12

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Fremd: -340

Pickett: +270

Splits: 78% of handle, 83% of bets on Fremd

Pickett is in need of a win but Fremd is a tough opponent to game-plan against as he can win in multiple ways. Not surprising to see Fremd an overwhelming favorite in this one and expect hime to win by submission. As noted above, Pickett has encountered issues in defending submissions of late. The odds for a Fremd submission win check in at +240.