Everything you need to know for AJ Dobson vs. Tafon Nchukwi at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, August 12 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a welterweight fight between #10 Vicente Luque and #9 Rafael Dos Anjos. Also notable on the main card is a middleweight fight between AJ Dobson and Tafon Nchukwi.

Dobson (6-2) is a previous standout from the Dana White Contender Series who earned a contract back in September 2021. The 31-year-old has struggled early in his career, losing to Jacob Malkoun and Armen Petrosyan. He’ll look to bounce back and earn his first UFC win.

Nchukwi (6-3) has lost his last two fights in the octagon. He had an impressive debut win over Jamie Pickett back in December 2020. The striker from Cameroon was dropped by a first-round TKO by Carlos Ulberg in his latest outing.

How to watch AJ Dobson vs. Tafon Nchukwi

Date: Saturday, August 12

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Dobson: +124

Nchukwi: -148

Splits: 60% of handle, 58% of bets on Dobson

Nchukwi is not receiving much of the handle as the public is siding with Dobson to pull off the slight upset. With both fighters desperate to land a win, one bet I think is a sure one will be taking the under on 2.5 rounds (-130). This one will come down to who can land the bigger power punch and I’d lean on Nchukwi’s power to land him a very much needed knockout victory (+225).