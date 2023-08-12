Everything you need to know for Polyana Viana vs. Iasmin Lucindo at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, August 12 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a welterweight fight between #10 Vicente Luque and #9 Rafael Dos Anjos. Also notable on the main card is a women’s strawweight fight between Polyana Viana and Iasmin Lucindo.

Viana (13-5) enters this fight after a first-round knockout win over Jinh Yu Frey last November. Representing Brazil, she has had an up and down career, going 4-5 since her debut in 2018. Viana has a 67” reach, lands 3.5 strikes per minute, and a 41% striking accuracy.

Lucindo (14-5) is a 21-year-old prospect who defeated Brogan Walker by way of unanimous decision in her most recent fight. Also hailing from Brazil, she made her UFC debut last August losing to Yazmin Jauregui. Lucindo has a 66” reach, lands about 3.9 strikes per minute and has a 39% striking accuracy.

How to watch Polyana Viana vs. Iasmin Lucindo

Date: Saturday, August 12

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Viana: +164

Lucindo: -198

Splits: 63% of handle, 63% of bets on Lucindo

This is a solid battle of young against old as Viana has more fight experience over Lucindo. The splits and moneyline have Lucindo taking this one. Can Viana get a knockout or will she continue to struggle with consistency? Lucindo has proven she can go the distance and is very polished, I’d lean for her own to take this one by points (+110).