Everything you need to know for Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Chris Daukaus at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nv on Saturday, August 12 at 7:00 p.m. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a welterweight fight between No. 10 Vicente Luque and No. 9 Rafael Dos Anjos. Also notable on the main card is a featherweight fight between Cub Swanson and Hakeem Dawodu.

No. 13 Khalil Rountree and No.14 Chris Daukaus will meet in a light heavyweight bout. Rountree is on a three-bout winning streak entering Saturday’s contest. This will be his first time in the octagon this year. The last time we saw him, he defeated Dustin Jacoby via split decision. He has been around since 2016 but has yet to earn a title opportunity during his time with the UFC. His most recent winning streak has been the longest in his career, but should be able to string together a few more wins, he could move up in the division.

Daukaus (12-6) started off his career with four straight wins but has dropped his last three bouts. His most recent loss came at the hands of Jairzinho Rozenstruik via first-round KO. Saturday will make his first time in the octagon this year. He started with the UFC in 2020 but has been able to get in a number of fights during that time. An interesting stat on Daukaus is that all four of his wins have come via KO, and all three of his losses have come via KO as well.

How to watch Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Chris Daukaus

Date: Saturday, August 12

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Rountree Jr: -180

Daukaus: +150

Splits: 80% of handle, 85% of bets on Rountree Jr.

The numbers suggest that this one will be fairly close, but Roundtree is extremely hot right now, so he has the edge. Additionally, he has won 72 percent of his bouts via KO/ TKO. Daukaus has been extremely vulnerable of late, so expect Rountree to come out aggressively and go for the early victory. He lands 3.67 significant strikes per minute and 38 percent of the ones he throws.