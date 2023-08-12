Everything you need to know for Cub Swanson vs. Hakeem Dawodu at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from The UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nv on Saturday, August 12 at 7 p.m ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a welterweight fight between No. 10 Vicente Luque and No. 9 Rafael Dos Anjos. Also notable on the main card is a women’s strawweight fight between Polyana Viana and Iasmin Lucindo

Cub Swanson (28-13) will square off against Hakeem Dawodu (13-3-1) in a featherweight bout. The two will meet for the first time in their career. Swanson is 3-2 in his last five bouts. This will be his first time in the octagon this season. The last time we saw him, he lost to Jonathan Martinez via second-round KO. Swanson has been around since 2007, but throughout his career has yet to earn himself a title opportunity.

Dawodu (13-3-1) has been around since 2018 and is 6-3 in the UFC. He is 3-2 in his last five bouts, but this will be his first time in the octagon this year. The last time we saw him, he suffered a loss to Julian Erosa via third-round unanimous decision. Dawodu had himself a five-bout winning streak that spanned from 2018-2020. He was climbing up the division but will need to put together another hot streak in order to be able to get ranked and eventually get a title opportunity.

How to watch Cub Swanson vs. Hakeem Dawodu

Date: Saturday, August 12

Fight time: Main card starts at TIME

Live stream: ESPN+

Swanson: +190

Dawodu: -230

Splits: 78% of handle, 75% of bets on Dawodu

Both fighters have pretty similar numbers, but the one advantage that Dawodu has is that he lands more significant strikes per minute than Swanson. He lands 5.33 significant strikes per minute as opposed to 4.68 for Swanson. They both absorb a little more than three significant strikes per minute. Dawodu is also one of the best up-and-coming fighters in the division, and a win here gets him going in the right direction toward the top of the division.