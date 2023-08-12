Everything you need to know for Vicente Luque vs. Rafael Dos Anjos at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from The UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nv on Saturday, August 12 at 7:00 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a welterweight fight between No. 10 Vicente Luque and No. 9 Rafael Dos Anjos. Also notable on the main card is a light heavyweight fight between No. 13 Khalil Rountree Jr and No. 14 Chris Daukaus.

Luque ( 21-9-1) will return to the octagon for the first time in a year. The last time we saw him was in August 2022, when he suffered a third-round KO loss at the hands of Geoff Neal. His last win came in August 2021 and capped off a four-bout winning streak. Since then has lost two straight and will need to pull off a minor upset on Saturday in order to get things going on the right track.

Dos Anjos ( 32-14) is a former lightweight champ but has yet to hold the middleweight title. He lost the one opportunity that he had back in 2018. Since that opportunity, he has gone 4-4. Dos Anjos is 3-2 in his last five bouts. If he wants another title opportunity, he will need to put together a string of victories, including a couple of upsets, but hasn’t been able to do that up to this point.

How to watch Vicente Luque vs. Rafael Dos Anjos

Date: Saturday, August 12

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Luque: -105

Dos Anjos: -115

Splits: 61% of handle, 56% of bets on Luque

This will without a doubt be the best fight on the card and will be extremely close. If there is one disadvantage here is that Luque is returning to the octagon for the first time after having a year off. He’s won 52 percent of his bout via KO/TKO, so he will look to be aggressive in getting the victory. Dos Anjos has won 50 percent of his bouts via decision, so his strategy is to stretch things out. The slight edge will go to Dos Anjos, who hasn’t been off as long and also is a good all-around fighter. He will try and stretch things out, but look for him to get a couple of takedowns for a possible submission. He averages 2.05 takedowns per 15 minutes.